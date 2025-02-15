Expected office timings in Pakistan during Ramazan 2025

ISLAMABAD – The federal government, as per set practice, will also revise the work hours for its employees for upcoming holy month of Ramazan 2025 to provide relief to workers.

A notification regarding the office timings is issued by the Establishment Division so the federal government employees could observer the holy month of fasting with ease.

It is expected that the working hours at the federal government offices would be reduced by two to three hours for Ramazan 2025.

The office timings are expected to be observed from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for offices open five days a week while it would be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm for offices open six days a week.

On Friday, the working hours of federal government offices are expecting to fixed as, 9:00 am to 12.30 pm.

Ramazan 2025

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on February 28 for Ramzan moon sighting while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has a shared a prediction in this regard.

It said the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 05:45 Pakistan Standard Time on Feb 28. “Astronomical parameters of new moon and average cloud amounts at Pilot Balloon Observatories of Pakistan Meteorological Department are attached herewith,” it said.

According to astronomical parameters, the Met Office said there is “No Chance of sighting the new moon of Ramzan 1446 AH on the evening of 28-02-2025 i.e on 29th Shaban 1446”.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy/fair in most parts of the country on that day.

When Will First Roza in Pakistan?

As per the Met Office prediction, it will be 30-day Shaban month and the holy month of fasting would commence on March 2.

So the first Roza of Ramzan 2025 will be observed on March 2, Sunday.

Ramzan is the sacred ninth month in Islamic calendar and it is also called “the month of fasting” as Muslims across the world mark it every year with religious zeal and zest.