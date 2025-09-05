JF-17 Thunder and Pakistan’s aviation journey

Air Cdre Raza Haider (R)

THE battle tested JF-17 Thunder aircraft forms the backbone of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

With key roles in operation swift retort and air combat of May 2025, the JF-17 fleet represents not just a platform, but a combination of cutting-edge operational capabilities, self-reliance and a national resolve. This article covers the roller coaster ride of development and production of JF-17 Thunder aircraft; a remarkable saga of multiple challenges and PAF’s integral strength and versatility. This initiative provided not only a multi-role fighter aircraft for replacement of ageing fleet, but also an opportunity of developing an aviation industry in Pakistan through indigenous production.

The foundation of the JF-17 program dates back to the late 1980s, when the Pakistan Air Force sought upgrades and replacements for its ageing fleet to meet evolving geo-strategic realities. Sanctions in the 1990s prompted Pakistan and China to jointly initiate the ‘Super-7’ project, modeled on the K-8 trainer co-production program, aiming to develop a multi-role fighter aircraft. The need was driven by the requirement to replace PAF’s long-serving F-6s, F-7Ps, A-5s, and Mirages, which had been operational for over four decades. This collaboration marked a turning point for Pakistan’s aviation industry, fueling its aspiration for an indigenous advanced jet fighter.

In 1999, the development contract was signed and the aircraft was named as Super-7 in Pakistan and FC-1 Xiaolong (Fierce Dragon) in China. The project was conceived with two primary objectives: to develop a multi-role fighter aircraft and to expand the aviation industry of Pakistan. In this regard, human resource development was perceived as a challenge for which PAF personnel undertook rigorous training related to aircraft design, manufacturing and flight-testing. Decades of experience in maintaining and operating Western aircraft immensely contributed in refining the design of Super 7 aircraft.PAF teams trained in China during the aircraft development phase have contributed significantly in aircraft production, operations, maintenance and capability upgrades.

The first flight of Super 7 prototype-1 (PT-1) on 25 August 2003 at Chengdu, China marked the start of the Flight Test Phase, followed by a ceremonial flight on 2 September. A successful flight of prototype-3 (PT-3) took place on 9 April 2004. In July 2004, the aircraft was renamed Joint Fighter-17 (JF-17) and nicknamed “Thunder.” With avionics ready for testing, a new PT-4 incorporating airframe improvements and an upgraded avionics suite was produced. Its first flight in May 2006, followed by PT-6 four months later, marked a significant milestone. Altogether, six prototypes were built—four for flight testing and two for ground testing.

On 23 March 2007, the people of PakistanwitnessedJF-17 for the first time, executing a memorable flying display during the Pakistan day parade in Islamabad. On that day, JF-17 was awarded the title of “Pakistan’s Pride.”Keeping in view the aim of building and expanding the aviation industry of Pakistan through self-reliance, Aircraft Manufacturing Factory of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC)was selected for JF-17 airframe production. The manufacturing teams trained in China formed a core group, which undertook and accomplished the challenging task of establishing production facilities which have so far produced more than 150 JF-17 aircraft. The transformation of PACs role from overhauling to aircraft manufacturing was a result of consistent dedication and hard work that has given a new dimension to the aviation industry in Pakistan. Similarly in parallel, JF-17 avionics production facilities were established at Avionics Production Factory at PAC with an objective to build up an indigenous capability for designing and producing avionics systems. This capability was essential for not only gaining long-term supportability benefits, but also for acquiring requisite knowledge to indigenously develop new systems, in future.

The first in-country Serially Produced (SP) JF-17 rolled out on 23 November 2009, a historical milestone achieved after years of hard work. The first JF-17 squadron was inducted in February2010 by replacing A-5s with the new indigenously built JF-17 Thunder at PAF Base Peshawar. As of today, JF-17 continues to fly in different squadrons actively participating in operations conducted in the defense of Pakistan, proving its multirole cutting-edge capabilities.

After the successful development of Block-I and Block-II, the advanced JF-17 Block-III was produced in 2022, offering capabilities compatible with modern combat aircraft. These include an advanced AESA radar, Electronic Warfare, Helmet Mounted Display, state-of-the-art avionics, full glass cockpit, precision day/night attack, outstanding Man Machine Interface with HOTAS, and Beyond Visual Range missile capability. With these advanced features, several countries have shown interest in purchasing the JF-17, particularly after the recent war with India. Internationally, the aircraft has earned acclaim at Farnborough, China, Dubai, and Turkey air shows. Recently, at RIAT 2025 in the UK, it won the prestigious “Spirit of the Meet” trophy.

The JF-17 program has progressed through multiple challenges to yield significant strategic and technological benefits, delivering wide-ranging gains to Pakistan’s aviation sector. The program has achieved the aim of replacing the ageing fighter fleet and currently more than 150 JF-17 aircraft are flying in operational squadrons. This number is continuously increasing as serial production is in progress at PAC. These efforts mark an important step towards building an aviation industry in Pakistan, with the JF-17 Program laying its foundation through the development of a ‘Made in Pakistan Multi-role fighter aircraft.

—The writer is Director at the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad.

