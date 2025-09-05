Pak Army Top Brass leads Nation in honoring fallen soldiers on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD – 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day is being observed today with top military leadership paying homage to the brave soldiers who defended the country during the 1965 war.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, along with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, expressed deep respect for the martyrs and their families.

September 6, 1965, remains a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering courage and unity, when soldiers, backed by the nation, stood strong against a larger adversary. The Armed Forces hailed their sacrifices as a timeless example of valor and patriotism.

Apart from defending the country from external threats, the military continues to assist citizens during disasters, including ongoing flood relief operations across Pakistan. The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguard the nation and respond decisively to any threat to peace and stability.

The nation remembered its heroes with solemn pride, reiterating the pledge to honor their legacy and keep Pakistan secure.