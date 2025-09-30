Rajab Butt accused of secret Homosexual Affairs amid new controversy

ISLAMABAD – YouTuber and TikTok star Rajab Butt has once again found himself embroiled in major controversy, this time facing not only accusations of alcohol abuse but also shocking claims of homosexual relationships with close male friends.

The scandal ignited heated debates across social media, with many awaiting possible release of alleged video evidence. TikToker Fatima Khan, accused Rajab of deceiving her with false promises of marriage while simultaneously being involved with multiple women and allegedly engaging in inappropriate relations with men in his inner circle.

She claimed to possess video proof of these encounters, warning that it could be made public at any moment. According to Khan, her first meeting with Butt took place through a mutual friend who introduced him to her as a “brother.” Over time, Butt showered her with expensive gifts, including a luxury watch worth around Rs40lac.

Khan further alleged that Rajab is alcoholic, as he exploited several women, and often became violent while under the influence. This is not the first scandal tied to YouTube star and his circle. Some months ago, explicit videos of his close friends Haider Shah, and Maan Dogar went viral, showing them in compromising positions.

Afterward, users on X (formerly Twitter) questioned the purpose of these recordings. Some even claimed that one leaked video call featured Haider Shah in direct contact with Butt, allegedly exposing his body during the call.

In response, Butt and his friends insist that their mobile data was hacked and that this material was leaked without their consent in an effort to defame them.

Rajab himself denied the startling allegations, calling Fatima Khan’s claims “baseless and fabricated.” In another podcast appearance, he criticized media outlets and podcasters for amplifying false narratives, saying they are unfairly creating a negative image of him.

The controversy has once again divided social media. While some users are condemning Butt and demanding accountability, others view the allegations as a smear campaign. However, Fatima Khan’s declaration that she holds damning video evidence has added a sensational new dimension to the unfolding drama.