Pakistan to become global ‘Donkey Hub’ with massive Chinese Investment

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to transform into a major player in global donkey industry as Chinese company Sing Ying pledges $37 million to expand donkey breeding in South Asian nation as meat, bones, and hide products are widely used in traditional medicine and cuisine.

Donkeys are low-maintenance and thrive in arid regions and are said to be ideal for scientific breeding programs that boost production and ensure ca onsistent supply for international trade.

The ambitious plan includes 40 specialized farms across the country and a state-of-the-art breeding laboratory at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, designed to apply scientific methods to boost production.

Officials from the Ministry of Food Security revealed that Pakistan aims to produce 80,000 donkeys annually. During the initial three to five years, breeding operations will be intensive to ensure a steady, sustainable supply.

Under the project, about 10,000 donkeys will be processed every month for export of meat and bones to China. Authorities stressed that local consumption of donkey meat will remain strictly forbidden.

Officials believes this groundbreaking initiative could position Pakistan as a vital link in the global donkey supply chain, tapping into China’s growing demand and promoting modern livestock management practices across the country.