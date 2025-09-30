Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan increased by up to Rs4 per litre for October; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced new prices for petroleum products for first 15 days of October 2025. According to the official notification, the price of diesel has been increased by Rs 4.04 per liter, bringing the new rate to Rs 276.81 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has been set at Rs 268.68 per liter.

New Petrol Prices

Product Old Price Increase New Price Super 264.61 4.07 268.68 Diesel 272.77 4.04 276.81

The revised rates will remain in effect for the next fortnight, affecting transportation costs and daily fuel expenses across the country.