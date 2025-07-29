Who leaked nude videos of YouTuber Rajab Butt’s friends?

LAHORE – Youtuber Rajab Butt his close friends are once again in the spotlight but this time for the wrong reasons following the leak of their explicit videos on social media.

People are shocked that now objectionable videos of male have also started surfacing on social media as previously female stars used to make headlines over such incidents.

Recently, complete nude videos of Rajab Butt’s close companions — Haider Shah, Maan Dogar, and Shahzi — have emerged and are now trending on TikTok and other social media platforms, reports claimed.

After the leak of these explicit videos, users on social media criticized, questioning: “These people pretend to be religious — then why were such fully nude videos made?”

Social media users have raised the question of why these TikTokers even recorded such videos in the first place. The objectionable videos were made using their own phones, which were later allegedly leaked by either their own friends or someone else, reports added.

Tweets on the social platform X (formerly Twitter) also mention that the person Haider Shah is seen showing his body to Rajab Butt during a video call.

Who Leaked the Videos?

Rajab Butt and his friends claim that their data was hacked, and someone stole the videos from their phones and made them viral.

Rajab Relationship Rumours

Meanwhile, the matter of Rajab Butt’s relationship with TikToker Zara Malik is also under discussion. Rumors are circulating that Rajab Butt had been living with Zara Malik in Dubai.

Users have also accused Rajab Butt of deceiving his pregnant wife Imaan. He has been seen in Dubai with Zara Malik, and videos have surfaced suggesting a close relationship between the two.

They were also seen together at a Qawwali night. Their matching outfits have also drawn attention — when Rajab wears a shirt of a particular color, Zara is seen wearing the same color shirt.