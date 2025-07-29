Rajab Butt’s alleged private videos with Zara Malik Leaked Online

LAHORE – Rajab Butt, viral Pakistani family vlogger, is now at the epicenter of digital firestorm as her adult videos leaked with a girl and some of his friends leaked online, allegedly showing him undressed with other content creators.

As Rajab Butt traveled from Pakistan, her leaked footage surfaced online, currently circulating on platforms and it features YouTube star alongside other associates Haider Shah, Maan Dogar, and others.

As a YouTuber’s videos with his friend seem fun, a viral clip showing intimate moments between Rajab and TikToker Zahra Malik got everyone’s attention.

Rajab Butt Leaks

Social media erupted in chaos, with millions speculating about clips authenticity. Some called it AI-generated, others called it betrayal from someone closer to Rajab, who is no stranger to legal controversies.

Some people even claim Rajab Butt fell victim to these leaks as some clips were stolen via unauthorized access to personal devices, insisting videos were private. Some users even go too far, saying Rajab is in a relationship with Zahra Malik, and had been living together in Dubai.

As the scandal unfolds, fans, critics, and media alike are watching closely, while Rajab has not filed any complaint in cybercrime or with any other law enforcement about video leaks.

Rajab Butt Controversy

Rajab Butt’s last business venture, perfume named “295”, exploded into a full-blown scandal, drawing accusations of blasphemy, insensitivity, and shameless publicity-seeking.

The perfume’s title “295” raised eyebrows, with many linking it to Pakistan’s Section 295, which deals with religious offenses and blasphemy laws. Outrage flooded social media, with critics accusing Rajab of exploiting sacred sentiments for commercial gain.

But in a shocking twist, Rajab claimed the name was inspired by late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was charged under similar sections. That explanation only added fuel to the fire, with enraged users accusing him of making irresponsible comparisons and trivializing blasphemy laws—a red line in Pakistan’s deeply religious society.

This was not Rajab Butt’s first brush with controversy. From mocking religious rituals in old vlogs to clout-chasing content, the vlogger has built a reputation for crossing boundaries. But critics say this time he’s gone too far.

“This is not just a mistake, this is a direct insult to our religion,” one user posted. Another wrote, “Rajab Butt should be banned from all platforms. Enough is enough.”

Rajab issued a public apology, pledging his respect for Islamic figures. In a video statement, he clarified that he never intended to mock Section 295 and fully supports strict punishment for blasphemy offenders.

He also announced the immediate discontinuation of the “295” perfume line, calling the move a “regretful oversight” and promising to take a more respectful path moving forward.