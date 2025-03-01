Rainy days ahead in Islamabad, Rawalpindi as twin cities to receive week long showers

JHELUM – A cool breeze swept through federal capital Islamabad as temperatures dropped to single digits after recent rains.

On Sunday, the federal capital city and its surroundings witnessed partly cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thunderstorms expected to continue into the evening and night. Humidity remained over 40%, with temperatures hovering between 7°C to 10°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather in Islamabad will remain cool on Monday, with more rain expected. The rain will persist on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief to the residents.

Islamabad Weather

PMD’s latest advisory said continental air is currently prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough is affecting the northern regions. A fresh westerly wave is expected to approach the western parts of Pakistan by March 2, bringing widespread rainfall across Punjab from March 2 to March 4, especially benefiting residents during the early days of Ramadan.

Rains are expected to impact several districts, including Lahore, Multan, and areas in southern and northern Punjab, where snowfall is predicted in Murree and Galyat.

Amid wet spell, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alerts for local authorities and key departments, urging them to be prepared for potential disruptions. Citizens are advised to limit travel during adverse weather conditions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall are also forecasted for mountainous regions, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan, with these conditions likely to continue until March 4.