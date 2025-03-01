AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Rainy days ahead in Islamabad, Rawalpindi as twin cities to receive week long showers

Rainy Days Ahead In Islamabad Rawalpindi As Twin Cities To Receive Week Long Showers
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

JHELUM – A cool breeze swept through federal capital Islamabad as temperatures dropped to single digits after recent rains.

On Sunday, the federal capital city and its surroundings witnessed partly cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thunderstorms expected to continue into the evening and night. Humidity remained over 40%, with temperatures hovering between 7°C to 10°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather in Islamabad will remain cool on Monday, with more rain expected. The rain will persist on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief to the residents.

Islamabad Weather

Rainy Days Ahead In Islamabad Rawalpindi As Twin Cities To Receive Week Long Showers

PMD’s latest advisory said continental air is currently prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough is affecting the northern regions. A fresh westerly wave is expected to approach the western parts of Pakistan by March 2, bringing widespread rainfall across Punjab from March 2 to March 4, especially benefiting residents during the early days of Ramadan.

Rains are expected to impact several districts, including Lahore, Multan, and areas in southern and northern Punjab, where snowfall is predicted in Murree and Galyat.

Amid wet spell, Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alerts for local authorities and key departments, urging them to be prepared for potential disruptions. Citizens are advised to limit travel during adverse weather conditions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall are also forecasted for mountainous regions, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan, with these conditions likely to continue until March 4.

Zakat Calculator for Pakistanis in 2025: Count Your Zakat in Easy Steps!

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

8070 Ramzan Relief Package 2025: Apply Online for Cash Distribution

  • Islamabad

The curious case of PIA’s Paris advertisement!

  • Islamabad

SPARC encourages women’s empowerment through education, economic opportunities

  • Featured, Forex Rate

1 SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal slightly dips against Pak rupee – 01 March 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer