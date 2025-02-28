Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rains, gusty winds expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday evening/night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over upper parts till today evening/night.

Under these weather conditions, more rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in the twin cities and at isolated places in northeast/central Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday evening/night. Partly cloudy and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Saturday and Sunday, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is likely in most parts of the country. However, light rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated places in Northern Areas and Gilgit-Baltistan. Shallow fog may develop at isolated places in central/south Punjab.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07°C and 09°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Saturday, and 10°C and 12°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during the last 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls also occurred during the period. Partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 83, Airport 81), Rawalakot 62, Kotli 43, Garhi Dopatta 40

Punjab: Murree 65, Gujrat 51, Narowal 41, Mandi Bahauddin 34, Rawalpindi (Chaklala Airport 34, Shamsabad 26, Katcheri 25), Sialkot (City 34, Airport 33), Mangla 33, Islamabad (Saidpur 30, Golra 27, Zero Point 21, Airport, Bokra 08), Lahore (City 30, Airport 26), Gujranwala, Khanewal 25, Sheikhupura 21, Sahiwal 18, Okara 16, Multan (Airport 12, City 08), Attock 12, Kasur 11, Jhelum 06, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu 05, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh 04, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Jhang 02, Rahim Yar Khan 01

Balochistan: Kalat 46, Bar Khan 11, Khuzdar 06, Quetta (Samungli 05, Sheikh Manda 04), Dalbandin 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 38, Balakot 29, Dir (Upper 21, Lower 10), Pattan 16, Kalam 12, Malam Jabba, Mir Khani, Drosh, Saidu Sharif 07, Peshawar (City 06, Airport 02), Chitral 05, Cherat, Takht Bai, Dera Ismail Khan (City 03, Airport 01), Bannu 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 20, Skardu 17, Bunji, Chilas 04, Gilgit, Bagrote 01

Snowfall (Inches): Astore 4.7, Skardu 3.8, Kalam 2.5, Malamjabba 02

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 04°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar was recorded at -03°C, Gupis and Bagrote at -02°C, and Malam Jabba at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.