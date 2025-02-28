Lahore, Punjab weather; more rains, isolated hailstorms predicted

LAHORE – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over upper parts till February 28 (evening/night).

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Hafizabad, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura on Friday evening/night. Rains and gusty winds with snowfalls are predicted in Murree and the Galliyat.

On Saturday, dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts of the province. Shallow fog may develop at isolated places in central/south Punjab. Partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected in Murree and Galliyat during daytime.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, widespread rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls also occurred during the period.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 65, Gujrat 51, Narowal 41, Mandi Bahauddin 34, Rawalpindi (Chaklala Airport 34, Shamsabad 26, Katcheri 25), Sialkot (City 34, Airport 33), Mangla 33, Islamabad (Saidpur 30, Golra 27, Zero Point 21, Airport, Bokra 08), Lahore (City 30, Airport 26), Gujranwala, Khanewal 25, Sheikhupura 21, Sahiwal 18, Okara 16, Multan (Airport 12, City 08), Attock 12, Kasur 11, Jhelum 06, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu 05, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh 04, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Jhang 02, Rahim Yar Khan 01

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.