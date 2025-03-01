Zakat Calculator for Pakistanis in 2025: Count Your Zakat in Easy Steps!

ISLAMABAD – Muslims pay Zakat ahead during Holy Month of Ramadan as it helps those in need. By giving 2.5pc of their wealth, Muslims support the poor while obeying the command of Allah SWT as the religious duty promotes social justice.
The federal government announced Nisab for Zakat for year 1446 AH at Rs179,689, which will apply to savings accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts, and similar deposits. This Nisab threshold will determine the Zakat obligations for individuals during the upcoming Ramadan.
Zakat Calculator 2025
Zakat if you have assets worth 1.1 million
|Assets
|Amount
|Cash in hand & bank accounts
|500,000
|Cash reserved for future
|500,000
|Cash given out in loans
|50,000
|Investments, shares, and saving certificates
|50,000
|Total Net Worth
|1,100,000
|Zakat Payable (2.5%)
|27,500
Zakat if you have assets worth 2 million
|Assets
|Amount
|Cash in hand & bank accounts
|1000,000
|Cash reserved for future
|1000,000
|Cash given out in loans
|50,000
|Investments, shares, and saving certificates
|50,000
|Total Net Worth
|Over 2million
|Zakat Payable (2.5%)
|52, 500
Zakat Calculator if you have assets worth 5 million
|Category
|Amount
|Cash in hand & in bank accounts
|2,500,000
|Cash deposited for some future
|2,499,990
|Cash given out in loans
|50,000
|Investments, shares, saving certificates, pensions
|50,000
|Payable Zakat
|125,000
For this year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) relevant Zakat collection authorities fixed Rs179,689 as Nisab for Zakat.
Zakat, which is typically calculated at 2.5% of the amount exceeding the Nisab, will be applicable to accounts that meet the minimum threshold. Individuals who pay their Zakat are required to submit a copy of Form CZ-08 (A & B) to the ministry following the deduction.
