Zakat Calculator for Pakistanis in 2025: Count Your Zakat in Easy Steps!

ISLAMABAD – Muslims pay Zakat ahead during Holy Month of Ramadan as it helps those in need. By giving 2.5pc of their wealth, Muslims support the poor while obeying the command of Allah SWT as the religious duty promotes social justice.

The federal government announced Nisab for Zakat for year 1446 AH at Rs179,689, which will apply to savings accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts, and similar deposits. This Nisab threshold will determine the Zakat obligations for individuals during the upcoming Ramadan.

Zakat Calculator 2025

Zakat if you have assets worth 1.1 million

Assets Amount 
Cash in hand & bank accounts 500,000
Cash reserved for future 500,000
Cash given out in loans 50,000
Investments, shares, and saving certificates 50,000
Total Net Worth 1,100,000
Zakat Payable (2.5%) 27,500

Zakat if you have assets worth 2 million

Assets Amount 
Cash in hand & bank accounts 1000,000
Cash reserved for future 1000,000
Cash given out in loans 50,000
Investments, shares, and saving certificates 50,000
Total Net Worth Over 2million
Zakat Payable (2.5%) 52, 500

Zakat Calculator if you have assets worth 5 million

Category Amount 
Cash in hand & in bank accounts 2,500,000
Cash deposited for some future 2,499,990
Cash given out in loans 50,000
Investments, shares, saving certificates, pensions 50,000
Payable Zakat 125,000

For this year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) relevant Zakat collection authorities fixed Rs179,689 as Nisab for Zakat.

Zakat, which is typically calculated at 2.5% of the amount exceeding the Nisab, will be applicable to accounts that meet the minimum threshold. Individuals who pay their Zakat are required to submit a copy of Form CZ-08 (A & B) to the ministry following the deduction.

Banks to stay closed in Pakistan on first day of Ramadan 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

