Rains of varying intensities predicted in Sindh

KARACHI – Rains of varying intensities are predicted in parts of Sindh on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system prevails over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Tuesday night and Wednesday. However, rain and wind/thundershower may occur at isolated places in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and surrounding areas.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy and humid weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh with a maximum temperature of 41°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 40°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 65 per cent.