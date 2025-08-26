Punjab on High Alert as Chenab River swells dangerously

SIALKOT – Met Office raised the alarm as relentless heavy to very heavy rainfall continues to batter the upper catchments of the Chenab River.

Authorities warn that the Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad is poised to reach unprecedented “exceptional high flood” levels within the next 24 hours, from 11:00 PM on August 26 to 11:00 PM on August 27, 2025.

This unprecedented surge could threaten lives, homes, and infrastructure in surrounding areas. Emergency response teams are on high alert, and residents in low-lying and river-adjacent areas are urged to evacuate immediately if advised.

Punjab Flood Alert

Officials have called for urgent precautions to avoid a potential disaster, emphasizing that the coming hours are critical. Stay tuned for continuous updates as authorities monitor the unfolding situation.

Around 1.5 Lac people have been evacuated from flood-prone areas across Punjab as the province braces for heavy rains and rising rivers, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

This monsoon season, marked by record rainfall, glacier melt, and widespread flooding, has highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. High flood warnings have put Punjab on heightened alert, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) launched large-scale evacuation operations in vulnerable districts, particularly along the swelling Sutlej River. Emergency response teams have been deployed, and all relevant departments have been placed on high alert to protect lives and property.

Approximately 40,000 people had already moved to safer areas following initial flood alerts. Authorities are urging citizens to avoid flood-prone regions, minimize travel, and strictly follow official instructions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to remain vigilant as the province navigates this critical period of the monsoon season.