Bank of Balochistan to transform Youth and Entrepreneurs

QUETTA – Balochistan government announced establishment of ‘Bank of Balochistan’, set to transform province’s economic landscape and bring modern banking services to the people like never before.

Announcing the initiative in high-profile meeting, CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said bank will be a milestone for economic growth, youth employment, and accelerated development projects across the province.

Officials have been tasked with preparing an operational plan within just one week, signaling a rapid move from vision to action.

“This is historic! people of Balochistan will soon enjoy top-quality banking services, while local businesses and investors gain new opportunities to thrive,” the Chief Minister declared.

The meeting included Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, and other senior officials, with banking experts joining online. Authorities confirmed that the bank will be operational soon, promising to unleash the economic potential of the province like never before.

Pakistan’s largest region by land is economically underdeveloped, and needs focused financial measures to boost growth as local pushed for disciplined budgeting, investment in infrastructure, development of human capital.