Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains, isolated heavy falls expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Widespread rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system prevails over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Under these conditions, widespread rain and wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Tuesday night and Wednesday with occasional gaps. Isolated rains are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/south Punjab and northeast/south Balochistan.

Impacts:

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in vulnerable areas of Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

Widespread monsoon rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams. Authorities advised people to remain cautious and keep updated about the latest weather forecast.

Bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaudin, Gujranwala and Lahore. Heavy rains and strong winds may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain, wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls occurred in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sialkot (City 228, Airport 97), Narowal 107, Lahore (City 61, Airport 39), Kasur 42, Gujrat, Gujranwala 35, Hafizabad 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 36, Balakot 06, Malamjabba 05

Kashmir: Garhidupatta 25, Rawalakot 04

Balochistan: Lasbella 02

Dalbandin and Nokundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Chilas and Dadu was recorded at 41°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.