QAU organizes food safety training for university hostels mess staff

The Provost office of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Collaboration with Save our Society Foundation (SOSF) and Marriott Hotel Islamabad organised food safety training workshop to mark the “World Food Day” at National Library of Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan.

The objective of the training Worksop was to highlight the importance and critical role of food safety and provide hands-on training to the University Wardens, Resident Wardens, Assistant Resident Wardens, Chefs, Waiters, and support staff to ensure adherence to food safety standards in food preparation and handling. Students members of hostels messes committees also participated in the training.

Dr. ShaistaSohail, CEO, SOS Foundation welcomed the participants and emphasised the significance of the initiative. “By promoting food safety awareness, we can improve the quality and safety of food served in homes, canteens, and other public facilities,” said Dr. Sohail. She said that “right to food” the theme is referring to food that is hygienically prepared and served.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran, Department of Microbiology, & Provost, Quaid-i-Azam University, highlights the university’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of food safety within campus facilities especially in hostels messes. He shared his expert view on the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions for food preparation and service in public eateries. He also outlined effective preservation methods for raw food ingredients and recommended precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of physio-chemical and biological risks due to improper handling and storage practices.

Muhammad Aqeel, Manager of Learning and Development at Marriott Hotel, provided insights on industry standards and best practices in food safety. Raja JavedIqbal, Director General, Pakistan National Library also addressed the participants.