Punjab continues plantation to grow natural forest in Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab continued a large-scale plantation drive to establish a natural forest on 978 acres of land in Lahore.

The initiative aims to transform Lahore into an “oxygen hub” by developing a natural air filter along the Ravi River.

During the campaign launched on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as many as 105,000 trees have already been planted on 144 acres. The Punjab government has set a target of planting 634,000 trees to improve air quality, making this initiative a significant step in the fight against smog.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said that a “green wall” covering 978 acres will be established to combat pollution and convert Lahore into a green, environmentally friendly city. She emphasised that the “Green Revolution” is a major and long-term initiative for environmental protection, ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for Lahore.

Highlighting the urgency of afforestation to tackle air pollution and extreme heat, she said that the expansion of the green belt along the Ravi River will provide fresh and clean oxygen to residents. She urged the public to actively participate in the campaign, as every tree planted will contribute to the vision of a smog-free and greener Lahore.

The Punjab Forest Department and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) are expanding the scope of this plantation drive to implement natural solutions for air pollution.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the senior minister declared that under the principle of “Every Plant, A New Life,” efforts will continue to ensure a greener, cleaner, and pollution-free Lahore.