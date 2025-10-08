Punjab CM Ration Card Scheme 2025 – Apply Now

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out Ration Card Scheme for low-income households who will receive Rs3,000 every month through digital smart card, which can be used at authorized grocery and utility stores to buy basic item.

The groundbreaking initiative was announced to deal with rising inflation and support struggling families, with 150,000 Ration Card Scheme, promising a lifeline to low-income workers across the region, especially after recent floods that wreaked havoc.

Under this initiative, deserving families will get monhtly payments through cutting-edge digital smart card, empowering them to buy food without resorting to loans, showing government’s commitment to reducing poverty, improving food security, and assisting the most vulnerable in society.

Punjab Ration Card

Punjab CM Ration Card ensures that aid reaches intended families efficiently and transparently. By minimizing corruption and bureaucratic delays, the program guarantees that financial support goes directly to those who truly need it.

In the first phase, industrial and daily wage workers allows families to purchase staples at authorized shops and utility stores. This digital approach not only simplifies access to food but also ensures secure and hassle-free transactions.

Who Can Apply for CM Ration Card?

The scheme targets households based on income, residency, and employment status, ensuring that only deserving families gain access to this crucial support.

Residents of Punjab can apply.

Must be registered in the PSER survey and have a valid CNIC with a linked mobile number.

Monthly household income below 50,000 and PMT score under 35.

Government employees and BISP beneficiaries are not eligible.

Only one applicant per family; both men and women from eligible families can apply.

Non-tax filers and those without property are eligible.

With inflation hitting ordinary citizens hard, this historic program promises to ease the burden on struggling households, promote nutritional security, and significantly reduce economic inequality across Punjab.

Punjab administration is making history by directly empowering families, marking a new era of digital welfare and financial inclusion in the region.

Apply Online

Make sure to register through the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry portal or you can visit Union Council Office or nearest e-Khidmat Markaz