Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, has climbed several places in a list of cities with the worst air in the world, prompting stern action from authorities including closing down schools and markets.

As smog blanketed parts of Lahore, students were expected school closures similar to the Indian capital, however, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that all educational institutions – including government and private schools – will remain open on Wednesday.

Sharing an update on social platform X, previously Twitter, Chief Minister said he had crucial smog meeting with provincial cabinet members, and said Wednesday will not be declared a holiday based on the air quality index.

CM further highlighted government efforts to cut air pollution. He said the senior officials are on the ground to deal with air pollution sources.

Just had a crucial smog meeting with all Cabinet members . Based on better Air Quality Index, Wednesday remains a regular workday. Secretary Transport, district administration and Police are in the field to crack down against all air pollution sources. We're vigilant and taking… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) October 23, 2023

Parents of school-going children were worried as the closure of schools adversely affected academics.

On the other hand, respiratory diseases are on the rise in the wake of utterly poor air quality in Lahore, reaching several times the maximum limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).