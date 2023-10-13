LAHORE – Schools in Punjab will start at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till afternoon as the authorities revised classes timings ahead of the winter season.
As per the latest announcement, the new school timings for boys will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, schools for girls will start from 8:15 a.m. and classes will end at 2:15 p.m.
On Fridays, the boy’s classes will start from 8:00 till 12:15 p.m., whereas, the girl’s classes will end at 12p.m.
Punjab winter school timings 2023
The classes in double-shift schools will start at 7:45 a.m. and will continue till 12:15 p.m.
The notification also mentioned winter timings for evening classes that will start at 12:30 p.m and end at 5p.m. On Fridays, the evening classes will begin at 1:30 p.m after Jumma break.
The new timings for the winter season will be effective in the educational institutes from October 16, and will remain until further notice.
Schools in Lahore to remain closed every Wednesday amid smog?