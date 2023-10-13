LAHORE – Schools in Punjab will start at 8:00 a.m. and will continue till afternoon as the authorities revised classes timings ahead of the winter season.

As per the latest announcement, the new school timings for boys will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, schools for girls will start from 8:15 a.m. and classes will end at 2:15 p.m.

On Fridays, the boy’s classes will start from 8:00 till 12:15 p.m., whereas, the girl’s classes will end at 12p.m.

Punjab winter school timings 2023

The classes in double-shift schools will start at 7:45 a.m. and will continue till 12:15 p.m.

The notification also mentioned winter timings for evening classes that will start at 12:30 p.m and end at 5p.m. On Fridays, the evening classes will begin at 1:30 p.m after Jumma break.

The new timings for the winter season will be effective in the educational institutes from October 16, and will remain until further notice.