ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly trough is present over northern parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday night and Tuesday.

However, partly cloudy weather and light rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall over high mountains is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 10-12 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 13-15 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of country and cold in upper areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 3 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 41 per cent.