RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended the annual convocation week of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), the military’s media wing said Monday.

In a statement, ISPR said Gen Asim Munir attended the Master Convocation Ceremony at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), stressing the crucial nature of education.

In his address, COAS said education is not a choice but a fundamental necessity. Gen Asim congratulated the students for starting a new journey. Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD students received degrees during the course of convocation week.

Degrees are being awarded to over 3,500 graduates from all NUST Schools at the main campus in the 7 core disciplines, the press release said.

He further extended the heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents, and faculty.

Addressing the students, COAS commended NUST for developing a conducive ecosystem for teaching and learning – one that nurtures brilliant minds, who are fully poised to serve the nation.

Gen Asim emphasized that this newfound responsibility should manifest in their personality and choices in the journey ahead. He stressed figuring out and analyzing challenges facing Pakistan and put their intellectual resourcefulness to find their solutions.