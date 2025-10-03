Punjab bans outdoor activities in schools amid rising smog levels

LAHORE – In response to the growing smog levels across the province, the Punjab Education Department has introduced urgent measures to ensure the health and safety of students. A

ccording to a notification issued to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities (DEAs), all outdoor school activities, including sports and morning assemblies, will be suspended on days affected by smog.

To further protect students, the department has initiated a public awareness campaign aimed at teachers, students, and parents, focusing on preventive steps to reduce health risks from smog exposure.

Schools are encouraged to launch educational drives, emphasizing the importance of wearing masks, staying hydrated, and minimizing outdoor exposure, especially for children with pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma.

Additional guidelines include:

Classroom Safety: School administrators are instructed to keep classrooms clean, properly ventilated, and ensure windows and doors remain closed during high smog levels.

Waste Disposal: Burning of garbage on school premises is strictly prohibited, and proper waste management procedures are to be enforced.

Health Monitoring: Schools must keep emergency health records for students with respiratory or heart conditions. Teachers are advised to remain vigilant for any health issues among students.

Coordination with Health Authorities: Districts are required to appoint a designated point of contact to coordinate with local health departments in case of emergencies.

Air Quality Monitoring: DEAs will track daily Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and issue timely instructions to schools to ensure students’ safety.

Starting October 5, 2025, schools must submit reports detailing their compliance with these measures, including links to awareness campaigns and contact details for focal persons.