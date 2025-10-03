Minimum salary threshold for Pakistanis in UAE to sponsor friends’ visit visas

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now sponsor a visit visa for a friend if they meet the the requirements.

One of the key requirements for visa sponsorship is the income earned by the Pakistani residents in the UAE. They are required to have a certain monthly income while sponsoring a visa for the friend.

The income limit varies depending on the relation with the visitors as there is different monthly income requirement for the first degree relatives.

Monthly Income for UAE Visit Visa for Friends

To sponsor a visit visa for a friend, the guarantor is required to have a monthly income of no less than Dh15,000 (approximately Rs1.2 million as of October 3, 2025).

Earlier this week, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has approved new amendments and additions to regulations regarding entry visa for foreign nationals.

The Gulf country has launched four new visit visa categories for those who are specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats, according to WAM news.

The UAE has also unveiled a humanitarian residence permit with validity period of one year. The period can be extended but it is subjected to the decision of the relevant authority.

“Moreover, a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions,” read the report.