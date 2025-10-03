Israel to deport 450 activists detained from Gaza-bound flotilla amid rising global protests

Israeli forces have decided to deport 450 activists detained during a recent operation targeting the Gaza-bound Global Solidarity Flotilla, which was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Among those on board were former senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, and the grandson of Nelson Mandela, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela.

According to flotilla organizers, Israeli naval forces seized 42 boats from the convoy, including the flagship “Alcatala” boat, and detained over 450 individuals.

The Israeli military reportedly jammed communication systems and live video broadcasts from the vessels during the operation.

The boats are currently being taken to the Ashdod port, from where the detained activists will be deported back to Europe.

However, organizers have confirmed that one boat, “Merinet,” is still en route to its destination, and an Arab journalist aboard, Hassan Masood, claimed another boat, “Makino,” has entered Gaza’s territorial waters.

Despite global protests, Israeli Prime Minister remains steadfast in his stance against the flotilla, as demonstrators continue to rally worldwide in opposition to the Israeli military’s actions.