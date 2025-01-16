Punjab arms license 2025 – Here’s latest update

LAHORE – The Home Department in Punjab has announced major facility regarding arms licenses possessed by citizens across the province.

The Home department has six wings namely General Wing, Police Wing, Prisons Wing, Internal Security Wing, Judicial Wing & Public Safety Wing. Home Secretary is the administrative head of the department and is assisted by six additional secretaries, six deputy secretaries, twenty four section officers and one Computer Programmer/System Analyst in the performance of his duties.

The major functions of Home Department include prevention and control of crime, administration of Police Department and others.

Among all these functions, it also issues arms licenses to citizens of Punjab if they meet the requirements.

It is mandatory for citizens of Punjab to obtain a valid arms license from the competent authority if they want to keep any kind of weapon for personal safety or other purposes.

Previously, they were required to visit the relevant section of the Home Department for any change or modification in arms license.

Arms License Online Facility for Modification

In latest development, the Punjab Home Department has launched online facility for modification in arms licenses as they will no need to visit the office physically.

The arms license holders can submit online applications for change in category, number of bullets and others.

The Home Department directed deputy commissioners to use new online module for modification in arms licenses.