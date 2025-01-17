PTI takes U-turn on mandate theft allegations: Rana

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, and Senator Irfan Siddiqui addressing a news conference Thursday, emphasized the government’s stance on opposition demands and ongoing legal proceedings.

Rana Sanaullah stated, “We will prepare a response to the opposition’s demands, and it will be final.” He acknowledged that two primary demands had been raised by the PTI but noted that the opposition had withdrawn its earlier demand for the return of the mandate.

Sanaullah criticized the PTI’s claims, stating, “It was alleged that all cases were politically motivated, but no specifics were provided. Not even the FIR number of any case was mentioned, and nothing was said regarding the workers involved.”

When asked about media censorship, Rana Sanaullah said, “If the Supreme Court’s inquiry commission is expected to take notice of media censorship, the opposition can file a petition in the court tomorrow.”

The opposition presented their demands, which had already been shared in the media prior to the meeting, prompting criticism from the government.

The opposition urged the government to address “mandate theft” by returning the mandate in cash. However, no substantive discussion or documentation regarding this demand was provided in today’s meeting.

They also called for the formation of two judicial commissions, led by the Chief Justice or three senior-most judges, to investigate specific issues.

Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah criticized the opposition for failing to substantiate claims of casualties during incidents from November 24-27.

Sanaullah stated: “If there were casualties, details should have been presented in today’s demands.” “The opposition failed to provide lists of those injured or missing, as promised.”

Legal proceedings related to arrests and alleged censorship are ongoing in anti-terrorism and military courts.

A judicial review has already been conducted regarding the arrest of a party founder on May 9. Several cases are under trial, with some verdicts issued by military courts.

Rana Sanaullah dismissed the opposition’s claims as “accusations, lies, and propaganda,” emphasizing that the government had already demanded transparency through lists and evidence, which the opposition

failed to provide.