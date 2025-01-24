PTI chairman asks govt to form commission if it wants negotiations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the government should announce the commission if it wanted to reconsider the resumption of the negotiations, raising a question that what stopped it now.

Speaking to journalists before the joint session of Parliament, Barrister Gohar said that Imran Khan put the negotiations on hold, so the government should at least declare that the commission is being formed.

He further stated that Imran Khan had given a seven-day deadline for the commission’s announcement, which was sufficient, but the lack of progress clearly indicated the government’s intent regarding the negotiations.

Barrister Gohar emphasized that the PTI had entered the negotiations with an open heart and had presented only two demands.

Earlier, the government negotiation committee spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui remarked that the talks were unilaterally ended, asking whom they should now engage with.

He said, “Should we sit in that room and talk to the walls? PTI should reconsider and not abandon the negotiations,”.

Irfan Siddiqui also expressed disappointment over Barrister Gohar’s statement, saying, “We tell PTI to wait for a few days, but they are in a hurry to come and go.”

It may be mentioned here that a day earlier, PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to end the negotiations with the government.