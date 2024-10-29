AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties

Cm Maryam Launches Kisan Card
President seeks Russian support for Pakistan’s bid to become BRICS member

 

Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of trade, commerce, investment, agriculture and energy for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, here Monday.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, the President highlighted the historical relationship between Pakistan and Russia which were marked by mutual respect and a shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields. While talking to the delegation, the President underscored the need to strengthen cultural linkages through people-to-people contacts and scholarship programmes. He also pointed out that both countries had enormous potential for increasing economic cooperation and called for Russian investment in Pakistan.

