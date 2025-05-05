Pakistan’s young squash champions’ achievements celebrated

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company (IMC) celebrated the achievements of three young squash champions, who recently triumphed at the WSF Australian Junior Open.

The young athletes — Mahnoor Ali (Gold Medalist, U-13 category), Sehrish Ali (Silver Medalist, U-15 category), and Mehwish Ali (Gold Medalist, U-17 category) — were warmly welcomed by IMC’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Asghar Jamali, at the company’s head office in Karachi.

Recognising their outstanding performances, Jamali announced that the three athletes would now officially compete under the Toyota Pakistan banner. Furthering its commitment to nurturing talent, IMC has also pledged to sponsor the education of Mahnoor, Sehrish, and Mehwish for one year.

Speaking at the event, Ali Asghar Jamali shared his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to meet these talented young athletes, who symbolise the revival of squash in Pakistan. Their dedication and success make us confident that Pakistan’s legacy in squash will soon be restored. At IMC, we are committed to creating equal opportunities for all sporting professionals and will continue to support these bright champions in all their future endeavours.”

This initiative reflects IMC’s long-standing commitment to its corporate social responsibility program, Concern Beyond Cars, which emphasises building an inclusive and thriving society. Over the years, IMC has supported numerous athletes and changemakers, including Arshad Nadeem, Olympic Gold Medalist in Javelin throw, karate champion Saadi Abbas, para table tennis champion Zainab Barkat, mountaineer Asad Memon, and boxing champion Shahir Afridi, among others.