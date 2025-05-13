AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.88▲ 4.63 (0.03%)BOP9.96▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.44▲ 0.5 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC150.74▲ 10.35 (0.07%)FCCL47.53▲ 1.82 (0.04%)FFL14.49▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC138.71▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.34▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF75.92▲ 6.27 (0.09%)NBP88.07▲ 1.46 (0.02%)OGDC218.66▲ 15.65 (0.08%)PAEL45.3▲ 1.06 (0.02%)PIBTL8.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.55▲ 2.53 (0.09%)PTC20.13▲ 0.84 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL30.14▲ 1.97 (0.07%)TPLP8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET19.23▲ 0.98 (0.05%)TRG63.29▲ 1.39 (0.02%)UNITY26.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

PSL X to resume with Zalmi vs Kings match in Rawalpindi on May 17

Psl X Babar Azams Role As Captain Of Peshawar Zalmi Comes Under Question
LAHORE – The HBL PSL X will resume with the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 17.

The final of the six-team tournament will be held on May 25 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

On May 18, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a double-header as Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will go head-to-head in the evening encounter.

On May 19, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will feature in the last group match of the event.

The action will then shift to Lahore, where the first Qualifier is scheduled on May 21. Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 will follow on 22 and 23 May, respectively.

All matches will begin at 7:30 pm local time except for the evening game on 18 May, which will begin at 8 pm. The first ball in the afternoon match on 18 May will be bowled at 3 pm local time.

Details regarding tickets will be shared later on.

Staff Report

