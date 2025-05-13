AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.88▲ 4.63 (0.03%)BOP9.96▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.44▲ 0.5 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC150.74▲ 10.35 (0.07%)FCCL47.53▲ 1.82 (0.04%)FFL14.49▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC138.71▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.34▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF75.92▲ 6.27 (0.09%)NBP88.07▲ 1.46 (0.02%)OGDC218.66▲ 15.65 (0.08%)PAEL45.3▲ 1.06 (0.02%)PIBTL8.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.55▲ 2.53 (0.09%)PTC20.13▲ 0.84 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL30.14▲ 1.97 (0.07%)TPLP8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET19.23▲ 0.98 (0.05%)TRG63.29▲ 1.39 (0.02%)UNITY26.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

Pakistan begins second phase of Hajj 2025 operation

Good News For Pakistanis As Saudi Arabia Increases Hajj 2025 Quota
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MAKKAH – As air-travel returns to normalcy in Pakistan, the second phase of Hajj flight operation will commence from Wednesday.

Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro confirmed in an interview to Radio Pakistan that six hundred and thirty-three intending pilgrims are scheduled to arrive in Jeddah via two flights on Wednesday under Road to Makkah initiative.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf along with senior officials are scheduled to welcome the pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.

Meanwhile, Director General Hajj has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing arrangements and noted that substantial improvements have been introduced in the residential facilities at Mina.

The official mentioned that weather conditions in Mina would not be much harsh this year which would benefit the pilgrims.

Abdul Wahab Soomro reiterated the government’s dedication to offering world-class amenities to all pilgrims.

It bears mentioning that the Hajj operation in Pakistan came to a standstill in recent days due to closure of airspace in the wake of war with India. The airspace remained closed intermittently after India launched strikes targeting multiple sites in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s retaliation through operation Bunyan Al Marsoos triggered the international players to de-escalate the situation after which ceasefire was announced between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Immigration, Travel

UK announces new immigration, visa system; check complete details here

  • Immigration

UK announces suspension of care worker visas for foreigners: Details here

  • Immigration

Disneyland Theme Park set to open in THIS country near Pakistan

  • Immigration

Egypt set to launch on-arrival e-visa: Here’s list of eligible countries

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer