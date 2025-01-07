Karachi experiences coldest day of winter with 08°C temperature

KARACHI— Karachi experienced its coldest day of the winter season on Tuesday, with a temperature of 08°C.

Cold and dry weather will continue to persist on Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday in Karachi, Hyderabad, and most districts of Sindh with a further dip in the mercury level.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is likely to persist in Karachi, Hyderabad, and most districts of Sindh on Tuesday night and the next two days.

Shallow to moderate fog will likely persist in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and surroundings during morning/night hours.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09-11°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad, and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. Fog prevailed in the upper districts.

Mithi remained the coldest place in Sindh where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 73 percent.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 27 percent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 percent.