PSL 2025: Zalmi pick George Linde as replacement for Corbin Bosch

George Linde Reveals Pre Math Mishap Before Taking Four Wickets Against Pakistan
LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi have drafted in George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond Category.

Australia’s Alex Carey has been drafted as a partial replacement for Rassie van der Dussen in Supplementary category by Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, in the replacement draft held online today, Peshawar Zalmi have reserved their replacement for a Gold category pick in place of Nahid Rana. Karachi Kings have also reserved their pick for Litton Das, who was selected in the Silver category.

The replacement picks for New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson, selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively by Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have also been reserved.

Staff Report

