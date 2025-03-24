iPhone 16 PTA approved price slashed by up to Rs50,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – iPhone 16 just got cheaper in Pakistan with prices moving down by over Rs50,000 after changes in Taxes.
Apple fans are having field day as prices of premium device come down to 317,000, as compared to Rs369,000. Local distributors axed prices of PTA-approved iPhone 16 models as these phones are already registered with PTA, and there is no need to pay additional registration fees.
iPhone 16 Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|New Price
|Old Price
|iPhone 16 (128 GB)
|317,000
|369,000
|iPhone 16 (512 GB)
|430,000
|485,500
|iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
|364,000
|407,500
|iPhone 16 Plus (512 GB)
|468,000
|524,000
|iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)
|397,000
|460,000
|iPhone 16 Pro (512 GB)
|510,000
|578,500
|iPhone 16 Pro (1 TB)
|586,000
|658,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)
|473,500
|540,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (512 GB)
|548,000
|618,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max (1 TB)
|624,000
|700,000
iPhone 16 PTA Taxes
|Models
|Passport
|ID Card
|iPhone 16
|Rs107,000
|130,500
|iPhone 16 Plus
|Rs113,000
|137,000
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Rs135,500
|161,500
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|Rs148,500
|176,000
These tax reductions have contributed to making the iPhone 16 more affordable for Pakistani consumers, adding to the appeal of the latest models in the market.
Despite the price cut, iPhones are still remain overpriced in Pakistan, and reduction in taxes and prices has made them more accessible to tech enthusiasts.
Samsung S25, and S25 Ultra Latest Price in Pakistan and PTA Tax 2025