Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains, isolated hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave will likely approach western/upper parts of Pakistan which will persist till March 27.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in the twin cities, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan, and Kashmir on Tuesday and the next two days. Isolated hailstorms and snowfalls over the hills are also likely.

Gusty winds, hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. Heavy rains may disrupt traffic by causing landslides/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

Heavy rain may also generate flash floods in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra. Tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 28°C and 30°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 28°C and 30°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan and hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 41°C, and Chor and Dadu at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.