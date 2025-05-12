PSL 10 Remaining Matches Schedule after ceasefire; full details here

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League PSL 10 games were postponed last week amid secuity situation and now action is being moved to UAE. As normalcy returns, fans are eager to watch fierce competition as teams vie for the prestigious trophy.

The flagship tournament will feature a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, ensuring remaining matches. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also finalized plans for the remaining matches of cricket league with fixtures scheduled to take place between May 17 and May 25.

The final schedule will be confirmed after receiving approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The 10th edition of the PSL was initially moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following an incident where an Indian drone struck the Rawalpindi Stadium. However, the tournament was later postponed due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Out of the 27 matches originally planned, only eight remain to be played.

As of now, Quetta Gladiators lead PSL 10 points table, having secured playoff spot with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from their nine games. Karachi Kings follow in second place with 10 points from five victories in eight games.

Islamabad United sit at third place with 10 points, though they’ve suffered four consecutive losses after starting their campaign with five wins. Lahore Qalandars are ranked fourth with nine points, while Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth place with eight points from four wins in nine matches.

PSL 10 Remaining Matches Schedule