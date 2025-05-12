AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.12▲ 1 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC138.35▲ 12.58 (0.10%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.56▲ 0.55 (0.14%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.91▲ 0.97 (0.16%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.78▲ 2.34 (0.10%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Army Chief Asim Munir visits ‘Marka-e-Haq’ wounded heroes at CMH after Pak-India conflict

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire about the health and recovery of soldiers and civilians injured during Marka-e-Haq, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said Army Chief met with each of the injured personnel individually, commending their exceptional bravery, devotion to duty, and sacrifice in the face of adversity. He assured them of the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to their continued medical care, rehabilitation, and overall welfare.

“The courage and sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians form the foundation of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands firmly with its Armed Forces,” the top general said.

COAS stressed that morale and unity of the Pakistan Armed Forces remain unshaken despite any hostile attempts. He termed the collective resolve and disciplined response exhibited during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as a landmark moment in the country’s military history, further strengthened by the steadfast support of the Pakistani people.

COAS’s visit reflects the Armed Forces’ deep-rooted commitment to those who serve and sacrifice for the defense of the nation.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

