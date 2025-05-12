Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: More rains, isolated hailstorms expected

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected in the twin cities and at isolated places in upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night. Hailstorms may also occur at isolated places.

On Tuesday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rains occurred at isolated places in Punjab, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Murree 42, Islamabad (City 25 and Airport 01), Saidpur 18, Golra 15, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad and Kachahri 09), Lahore (City 04, Airport 01), Hafizabad 04, Narowal 03, Sargodha, Sialkot, Kasur 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 21, Garhi Dupatta 14, Rawalakot, Kotli 05

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 06, Saidu Sharif 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Chilas 04, Skardu, Bunji 02

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. The maximum temperature in Khairpur, Mohenjo-Daro and Larkana was recorded at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.