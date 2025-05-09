Ipl Suspended Indefinitely Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

NEW DEHLI – In a major development, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely following rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The decision comes after Pakistan’s retaliatory military action in response to recent Indian aggression across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Indian media reports, an emergency meeting was convened between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL management. After extensive consultations and consideration of multiple scenarios, it was decided to suspend the tournament until further notice. The BCCI is expected to release detailed information regarding the suspension in the coming days.

The move follows heightened security concerns and logistical complications.

On the previous day, an IPL match scheduled in Dharamshala was halted mid-way, and stadium lights were turned off as a precautionary measure. Foreign players reportedly began exploring flight options to return to their home countries.

The tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours escalated after India launched attacks on Pakistani territory. In response, the Pakistan Army carried out effective counterstrikes, reportedly causing significant damage to Indian military posts. Pakistan’s political and military leadership reaffirmed its right to self-defence under international law.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated, “We will respond to India, and we will respond soon — in a way the world will remember.” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also confirmed that Pakistan’s response to Indian drone attacks is inevitable.