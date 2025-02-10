Proteas star Matthew Breetzke sets ODI debut ablaze with fiery 150 runs

South African young gun Matthew Breetzke etched his name in history being the first player to score 150 on one-day international debut but extra effort went in vain as South Africa lost to New Zealand by six wickets.

Breetzke, 26, was first one to score a marathon of runs in debut One Day International (ODI) against Kiwis. His stunning knock set a new record for the highest score by any player on their ODI debut, outclassing decades-old record of Windies legend Desmond Haynes.

The right handed batter slammed ton 128 balls and played pivotal role in team’s strong start to the match. His innings was a masterclass in composure and aggression, as he dominated New Zealand’s bowlers with remarkable ease.

Top ODI Debutant

Score Players Opponent Venue Year 150 Matthew Breetzke New Zealand Lahore 2025 148 Desmond Haynes Australia St John’s 1978 127 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ireland Abu Dhabi 2021

Besdies creating new record, Breetzke became fourth South African to score a century in their first ODI, joining an elite group that includes Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks. Bavuma had scored 113 against Ireland in 2016.

The exceptional debut innings by the Proteas star added a historic chapter to the series, further solidifying his status as one of South Africa’s rising stars.

Breetzke made his debut for Eastern Province in first-class, List A, and T20 cricket in 2017. He was selected for South Africa’s Under-19 team for the 2018 Cricket World Cup and was later named to Cricket South Africa’s Emerging Squad.