AGL47.04▲ 1.79 (0.04%)AIRLINK186.31▲ 1.39 (0.01%)BOP10.28▲ 0.67 (0.07%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.26▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML47.3▲ 1.12 (0.02%)DGKC103.56▲ 1.43 (0.01%)FCCL37.01▲ 0.58 (0.02%)FFL14.66▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC129.3▲ 2.89 (0.02%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.71 (0.06%)KEL4.45▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.98▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF43.42▲ 1.15 (0.03%)NBP76.08▲ 3.64 (0.05%)OGDC200.97▲ 2.46 (0.01%)PAEL39.65▲ 1.9 (0.05%)PIBTL7.81▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL171.88▲ 3.79 (0.02%)PRL34.71▲ 1.96 (0.06%)PTC22.35▼ -0.07 (0.00%)SEARL105.16▲ 3.28 (0.03%)TELE8.25▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL32.21▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)TPLP11.7▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET20.95▲ 0.94 (0.05%)TRG66.23▲ 0.11 (0.00%)UNITY29.79▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.53▲ 0 (0.00%)

Proteas star Matthew Breetzke sets ODI debut ablaze with fiery 150 runs

Proteas Star Matthew Breetzke Sets Odi Debut Ablaze With Fiery 150 Runs
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

South African young gun Matthew Breetzke etched his name in history being the first player to score 150 on one-day international debut but extra effort went in vain as South Africa lost to New Zealand by six wickets.

Breetzke, 26, was first one to score a marathon of runs in debut One Day International (ODI) against Kiwis. His stunning knock set a new record for the highest score by any player on their ODI debut, outclassing decades-old record of Windies legend Desmond Haynes.

The right handed batter slammed ton 128 balls and played pivotal role in team’s strong start to the match. His innings was a masterclass in composure and aggression, as he dominated New Zealand’s bowlers with remarkable ease.

Top ODI Debutant

Score Players Opponent Venue Year
150 Matthew Breetzke New Zealand Lahore 2025
148 Desmond Haynes Australia St John’s 1978
127 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ireland Abu Dhabi 2021

Besdies creating new record, Breetzke became fourth South African to score a century in their first ODI, joining an elite group that includes Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks. Bavuma had scored 113 against Ireland in 2016.

The exceptional debut innings by the Proteas star added a historic chapter to the series, further solidifying his status as one of South Africa’s rising stars.

Breetzke made his debut for Eastern Province in first-class, List A, and T20 cricket in 2017. He was selected for South Africa’s Under-19 team for the 2018 Cricket World Cup and was later named to Cricket South Africa’s Emerging Squad.

Guide for Pakistanis to Travel to Qatar Without Visa in 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

China, Pakistan share common vision of peace & prosperity: Shiyuanqiang Faisal Malik wishes China’s govt, people a happy, prosperous New Chinese Year

  • Uncategorized

UAE CG visits Sukkur barrage

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

Digital workshop on ‘Mastering the Art of Attempting Board Exams’ held

  • Article, Uncategorized

Drop site news: Weaponizing false propaganda

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer