Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday night and Tuesday. However, cloudy weather with rain is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan. Rain/snowfall is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Tuesday and 05-07°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08-10°C on Tuesday and 07-09°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

However, drizzle occurred at isolated places in western Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 05, Malam Jabba 04, Dir (Upper 04, Lower 02), Saidu Sharif, Kalam 01

Balochistan: Kalat 02

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 06°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -05°C, Skardu, Astore and Parachinar at -04°C, Hunza and Bagrote at -02°C, and Kalam at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 30 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 20 per cent.