Proposed solutions to address law & order in KA An open letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif

I hope this letter finds you in the best of health and spirits. I am writing to draw your kind attention to the ongoing law and order crisis in Kurram Agency, which has caused countless deaths and immense suffering for the local population. This dire situation has severely hampered socio-economic development in the region and requires your thoughtful consideration. The urgency of the matter calls for immediate and comprehensive measures to restore peace, safeguard citizens, and ensure long-term stability. Given the urgency of the matter, which should have been prioritized by our parliament, I would like to propose the following solutions to address the crisis:

1. Strengthening security measures: Deployment of Additional Forces: Increase the presence of security forces, including the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, to curb militant activities and protect civilians.

Establishment of checkpoints: Set up strategic checkpoints across key routes, supported by surveillance drones, to monitor and restrict the movement of armed groups and illegal weapons.

Community policing: Engage local communities in policing efforts by establishing community watch programs to foster trust and collaboration between security forces and residents.

2. Dialogue and reconciliation inter-tribal mediation: Facilitate dialogue via Jirgas between conflicting tribes and factions to resolve longstanding disputes and promote mutual understanding. Involvement of local elders: Leverage the influence of local elders and religious leaders to mediate conflicts and advocate for peace. Peace committees: Form peace committees comprising representatives from all stakeholders to address grievances and propose actionable solutions.

3. Socio-economic development: Infrastructure Development: Invest in the construction of roads, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure to improve living conditions and create employment opportunities.

Youth engagement programs: Launch vocational training and skill development programs for the youth to discourage their involvement in militant activities and provide them with sustainable livelihoods. Economic incentives: Provide financial incentives and subsidies to local businesses and farmers to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty.

4. Legal and administrative reforms: Strengthening Judicial System: Establish fast-track courts to ensure swift justice and address the backlog of cases related to law and order violations. Accountability Mechanisms: Implement strict accountability measures for law enforcement agencies to prevent corruption and ensure transparency. Legislative Support: Enact laws that specifically address the unique challenges of Kurram Agency, including measures to combat terrorism and organized crime.

5. Humanitarian assistance: Relief for Displaced Families: Provide immediate relief and rehabilitation support to families displaced by violence, including food, shelter, and medical aid. Psychosocial Support: Offer counseling and mental health services to victims of violence to help them cope with trauma and rebuild their lives.

6. Long-term peace building initiatives: Education and Awareness: Promote education and awareness campaigns to foster a culture of peace and tolerance among the local population.

Inter-Agency Coordination: Enhance coordination between federal, provincial, and local authorities to ensure a unified approach to resolving the crisis. Sports and Cultural Festivals: Organize sports tournaments and cultural programs to engage the youth and the broader population in healthy and creative activities, fostering unity and reducing tensions.

Mr. Prime Minister, the people of Kurram Agency have endured immense suffering due to the persistent law and order crisis. It is imperative that the government takes decisive action to address the root causes of the conflict and create an environment where peace and prosperity can flourish. With your visionary leadership and the implementation of these proposed measures, I am confident that Kurram Agency can overcome its challenges and emerge as a beacon of stability and progress. Thank you for your attention to this critical matter. I remain hopeful that the government will prioritize the restoration of peace in Kurram Agency and work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of its citizens.

—The author writes on strategic, political, economic, current affairs & sports.

