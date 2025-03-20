Prof Rifaat’s legacy to inspire generations of scholars

Eminent speakers at a condolence reference hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies, (IRS) to honour and pay rich tributes to Prof Rifaat Hussain stated that the indelible legacy of the distinguished scholar, academic, diplomat and journalist, who passed away recently on March 8, would live on to inspire the youth of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed lauded diplomatic skills and journalistic prowess of Rifaat Hussain in projecting Pakistan’s narrative during challenging times.

Amb Jalil Abbas Jilani, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, highlighted Dr. Hussain’s pivotal role in shaping generations of young minds and commended his contribution towards building NUST and IRS as centers of excellence in his capacity as the Dean and Member BOG respectively.

Highlighting the illustrious academic career and exemplary devotion of the deceased academic, Amb Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, underscored that the nation needed more intellectual icons like Prof.

Rifaat Hussain to keep inspiring future generations of students.

He also called for celebrating the lives of such self-effacing heroes who serve the cause of nation building selflessly and honestly.

Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, former Ambassador to the United States, China and India, lauded Dr.

Hussain as an exceptional professor and researcher “, who left an indelible intellectual legacy in multiple disciplines.

Zamir Akram, former permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, emphasized that Dr Rifaat Hussain’s services to the nation during difficult times would always be remembered, Sohail Mehmood, DG ISSI, noted that he lived a full life, building exceptional academic expertise upon unwavering dedication and integrity.