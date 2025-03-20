AGL66.85▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)AIRLINK183.5▼ -1.21 (-0.01%)BOP11.93▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.82▲ 0.32 (0.04%)DCL9.3▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML46.89▲ 0.18 (0.00%)DGKC134.1▼ -0.28 (0.00%)FCCL47.8▲ 0.28 (0.01%)FFL16.15▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC142.39▲ 0.81 (0.01%)HUMNL13.48▲ 0.3 (0.02%)KEL4.65▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.27▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF60.4▲ 0.03 (0.00%)NBP79▲ 2.04 (0.03%)OGDC226.8▲ 1.32 (0.01%)PAEL48.7▲ 0.56 (0.01%)PIBTL10.92▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL192.25▲ 2.6 (0.01%)PRL37.02▲ 0.66 (0.02%)PTC24.36▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)SEARL102.99▲ 0.07 (0.00%)TELE8.19▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.09▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET23.15▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG69.55▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)UNITY29.68▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.41▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

PN, RFN conduct naval exercise in North Arabian Sea

Pn Rfn Conduct Naval Exercise In North Arabian Sea
Pakistan Navy and Russian Federation Navy conducted bilateral naval exercise Arabian Monsoon-VI in North Arabian Sea.

According to a news release of Pakistan Navy various assets of Pakistan Navy, including a Destroyer, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, a Fast Attack Craft (Missile), a Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and a UAV, participated in the exercise alongside RFN ships.

A key highlight of the exercise was the participation of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft in various serials.

The exercise featured multi-faceted maritime warfare serials and a coordinated patrol, aimed at enhancing interoperability and demonstrating a joint commitment to countering common maritime security threats.

Prior to the sea phase, RFN ships were hosted at Karachi, where cross-ship visits, harbour drills, and table-top discussions were conducted.

RFN delegates also called on senior Pakistan Navy officials and paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan by laying a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Joint maritime exercises with key naval forces underscore Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring a stable maritime order in the region.

 

News desk

