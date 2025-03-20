Rs10 fresh currency notes bundle rates in open market – Eidul Fitr 2025

“Eidi” is a special gift or money given to children and sometimes demanded by adults during Eidul Fitr celebrations, especially after the Eid prayers in Pakistan.

The elders, usually parents, grandparents, or relatives, buy bundles of fresh currency notes to give Eidi to children as a gesture of love, care, and celebration.

Receiving Eidi is an exciting part of Eid for children, as it makes the occasion more enjoyable, allowing them to buy treats, or toys.

Sometimes people face problem while getting fresh currency notes from bank for various reasons, forcing them to go to shopkeepers in open market to buy them.

Rs10 currency notes are mostly used for distributing Eidi among children, making it a most sought after note ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025.

Rs10 Currency Note Bundle Rate

In open market, shopkeepers make profits on selling the fresh currency notes. The price of Rs10 currency note bundle worth Rs1,000 is being sold for Rs1,200-1,300 in the market.

People, who are unable to buy it from banks, have to pay extra money to buy the bundles so they can distribute Eidi on the eve of the festival.

SBP Update on Fresh Currency Notes

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has refuted the reports of not issuing fresh banknotes.

The SBP has made it clear that it will continue its longstanding practice of issuing fresh banknotes to commercial banks on Eid-ul-Fitr, leveraging its extensive nationwide branch networks to facilitate public access to fresh banknotes.

Keeping with the practice, SBP has so far issued Rs. 27 billion fresh banknotes of all denominations to 17,000 branches of commercial banks for onward distribution to the general public. Likewise, arrangements have also been made to ensure that the ATM network of banks issues uninterrupted, good-quality banknotes to the general public during the festive season.

To ensure the efficient distribution of fresh banknotes and their availability at all commercial bank branches, SBP has also deployed their cash monitoring teams to conduct onsite inspections, ensuring the disbursement of fresh banknotes to the general public.