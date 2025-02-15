President Zardari administers oath to Justice Dogar as acting IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Sarfraz Dogar on Friday as acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

According to an official notification, the President of Pakistan appointed Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, effective from the day he takes the oath of his office until the appointment of a regular chief justice.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law late Wednesday announced that President Asif Ali Zardari had appointed Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the acting chief justice of the IHC.

This appointment followed Justice Aamer Farooq’s elevation to the Supreme Court (SC) earlier that week.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Friday administered the oath of office to six newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court. The new judges include Hashim Khan Kakar, ex-chief justice of the Balochistan High Court; Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, former chief justice of the Sindh High Court; Ishtiaq Ibrahim, former chief justice of the Peshawar High Court and Aamer Farooq, ex-chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.

SHC Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and PHC Justice Shakeel Ahmed also took the oath as judges of the Supreme Court. In addition, CJP Yahya Afridi administered the oath to Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb as an acting judge of the apex court.

These judges were nominated on Monday in a Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting which was boycotted by two senior SC judges as well as two members from the opposition party. In aanother development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday updated its seniority list following the oath-taking of the newly elevated judges. The names and profiles of these judges have been published on the official Supreme Court website.

According to the updated seniority list, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi is followed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. Justice Muneeb Akhtar is placed second in line followed by Justice Ameenuddin Khan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel respectively.

The list goes on to name Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Musarat Hilali.

Other notable entries include Justice Irfan Saadat, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shehzad Malik, Justice Aqeel Abbasi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Hashim Kakar, and Justice Shafi Siddiqui.