Water conservancy in Punjab

As the dry spell has prolonged extraordinarily with serious consequences for people and the economy, Punjab, in line with the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC), has taken the lead in initiating important measures to conserve water. As part of the initiative, a fine of Rs10,000 will be imposed on washing vehicles at home and using pipes for non-essential purposes, besides action against illegal service stations. New regulations also prohibit washing vehicles with oil-based substances and using groundwater at construction sites.

Water conservancy is the need of the hour as, according to the Provincial Environment Directorate, over the past five years, Punjab has experienced a 42% decrease in rainfall, leading to a severe water shortage. A crisis is brewing with no rainfall expected in weeks and a substantial reduction in water in reservoirs and ground water. The situation demands change of habits (for use of available water sources) by all citizens but it has been observed that most of the citizens still indulge in the luxury of waste of this precious and crucial resource. Almost daily washing of homes and frequent washing of vehicles at home and service stations involve free-for-all use of water.

Therefore, the direction given to all service stations in Punjab to install water recycling systems by February 28 and the decision to impose a fine of Rs.100,000 to violators is a step in the right direction. These steps are commendable but there was a need to evolve a comprehensive plan to conserve water in view of the gravity of the evolving situation. The plan should, among other things, include introduction of programmes for promoting roof-top water harvesting, collection of rainwater for irrigation plantation of drought-resistant vegetation, water treatment of urban nullahs and use of water-efficient appliances at homes, businesses and industries. In the immediate context, the federal government may coordinate with other provinces to convince them to emulate the steps taken so far by the Punjab government. This should be followed by formulation of a national strategy for conservation of water through construction of small, medium and major reservoirs in different parts of the country.