Turkiye, a dependable partner

PAKISTAN and Turkiye have signed a joint declaration to deepen further, diversify and institutionalise the bilateral partnership between the two nations. The development came during the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also exchanged twenty-four Agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Protocols signed between the two brotherly countries further to enhance cooperation and cement relations in diverse fields. Erdoğan, leading a high-powered delegation on the last leg of his three-nation tour, held a series of meetings in Islamabad, marking the commonality of views on all issues of bilateral, regional and global interest.

It is encouraging that relations between the two brotherly countries, which have always been cordial, are witnessing a further boost in various areas under the leadership of President Erdoğan, who has a special commitment to the welfare of the people of Pakistan, a trait he demonstrated on different occasions in the past. It was against this backdrop that during the visit of the Turkish leader, the two countries signed 24 agreements covering trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, family and social services, science, banking, education, defence and healthcare.

The economic push of the visit was also evident from the understanding of taking the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion and the encouragement of the Turkish investors, who are the driving force of economic cooperation, to engage more actively in Pakistan. We have been emphasizing in these columns, time and again, that Muslim countries should increase cooperation in defence production, given the discriminatory treatment often meted out to them by prominent sources of arms supply. Appreciably, Pakistan and Turkiye are moving ahead on this front steadily with an understanding reached during the visit to take this cooperation to the next level. The Turkish President stated that military dialogue and collaboration in the defence industry have exponentially grown our trade and investment relations. He said the two countries have reaffirmed their determination to advance the projects and potential areas of cooperation, including procurement, sales, and joint manufacturing.

The remarks made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a joint press stakeout also signified the depth of bilateral relations and Ankara’s commitment to the cause of Pakistan. He pointed out that Turkiye always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin, including floods and earthquakes. He said the spirit of compassion and generosity has been the guiding principle of this enduring partnership. The Turkish President is an ardent supporter of the causes of the Muslim world and never minces words when it comes to highlighting these causes or raising a voice for the oppressed people. Turkiye strongly supported Pakistan’s position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, and President Erdoğan reiterated this stance, declaring his country will continue its firm support for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue based on the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

This reaffirmation is significant in the backdrop of frantic efforts being made by the Modi government to impose unilateral solutions, designs that are successfully being thwarted by Kashmiris, who are determined to throw away the yoke of Indian slavery. The visit of President Erdoğan took place at a time when the Palestinian issue has become the centre of diplomatic efforts throughout the world because of berserk moves by both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and American President Donald Trump. It was, therefore, quite natural for the leadership of Pakistan and Turkiye to discuss the latest developments, and both countries agreed to continue working together to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. The visit has undoubtedly given new dimensions to the bilateral relations. Hopefully, the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries will prioritise the implementation of the agreements signed, as these have the potential to make a real difference.